A major road on the outskirts of Edinburgh has now reopened after a two-vehicle crash led to heavy traffic on Monday morning.

The A71, near the Dalmahoy junction, was closed to traffic following the collision, which took place just before 7am.

Earleir on Monday, Edinburgh Travel News took to social media to warn motorists to expect significant delays between West Lothian and Edinburgh.

Posting on Twitter, they wrote: “A71 is closed now between Burnwynd and Dalmahoy due to this RTC. Expect extra traffic and delays on alternative routes, esp. A70 corridor and Long Dalmahoy Road.”

Lothian Buses also said its services were being diverted due to the closure.

Posting on Twitter, they wrote: “Due to a road closure buses are unable to serve part of A71 and are instead diverted via Bonnington Road, Cliffton Road, Newbridge, A8 and A720 in both directions until further notice.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.10am on Monday, 6 March, 2023 we received a report of a crash involving two vehicles. Road closures were in place.”

It is not currently known if there are any serious injuries as a result of the crash.

More to follow.

