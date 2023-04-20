Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Edinburgh city centre during rush hour this morning after a car and motorcycle collided at the junction of Craigleith Crescent in Queensferry Road at around 8am.

Ambulances and police officers were on the scene at the busy Edinburgh road and the motorcyclist is being treated by paramedics.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 8.15am on Thursday, 20 April, police were called to a report of a road crash involving two vehicles on Queensferry Road, near to Craigleith Crescent. Officers are at the scene."