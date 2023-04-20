News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
13 hours ago Liverpool easyJet flight makes emergency landing in Germany
1 hour ago Jet2 warns UK holidaymakers travelling to Spain of delays
1 hour ago British man jailed for 10 years in Morocco over fake money
1 hour ago Levi Davis: X-factor star may have drowned family fear
2 hours ago Battersea dogs to form guard of honour at Paul O’Grady’s funeral
2 hours ago Moonbin, member of K-pop band Astro, dies at 25

Edinburgh crash: Car and motorcycle collision on Queensferry Road during morning rush hour

Rush hour incident on busy Edinburgh road

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 20th Apr 2023, 09:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 09:29 BST

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Edinburgh city centre during rush hour this morning after a car and motorcycle collided at the junction of Craigleith Crescent in Queensferry Road at around 8am.

Ambulances and police officers were on the scene at the busy Edinburgh road and the motorcyclist is being treated by paramedics.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 8.15am on Thursday, 20 April, police were called to a report of a road crash involving two vehicles on Queensferry Road, near to Craigleith Crescent. Officers are at the scene."

Paramedics attended the scene at the junction of Queensferry Road and Craigleith Crescent this morning.Paramedics attended the scene at the junction of Queensferry Road and Craigleith Crescent this morning.
Paramedics attended the scene at the junction of Queensferry Road and Craigleith Crescent this morning.
Related topics:EdinburghPolice Scotland