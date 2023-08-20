News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

Edinburgh crash: Driver charged after two cars and bus in collision in St John's Road, Corstorphine

Pictures show one car badly damaged after colliding with the rear of the bus
By Ian Swanson
Published 20th Aug 2023, 16:52 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2023, 16:52 BST

Two cars and a bus have been involved in a crash in a busy Edinburgh high street.

Pictures show one of the cars with its front end badly damaged after it has collided with the rear of the Lothian Bus in St John’s Road, Corstorphine, near the Toby carvery, at around 1.40pm on Saturday. One driver was later charged over the crash.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.40pm on Saturday, August 19, 2023, police were called to the St John’s Road area of Edinburgh, following a report of a crash involving two cars and a bus. Recovery was arranged. One driver was charged in connection with a road traffic offence.”

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us