Edinburgh crash: Driver charged after two cars and bus in collision in St John's Road, Corstorphine
Pictures show one car badly damaged after colliding with the rear of the bus
Two cars and a bus have been involved in a crash in a busy Edinburgh high street.
Pictures show one of the cars with its front end badly damaged after it has collided with the rear of the Lothian Bus in St John’s Road, Corstorphine, near the Toby carvery, at around 1.40pm on Saturday. One driver was later charged over the crash.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.40pm on Saturday, August 19, 2023, police were called to the St John’s Road area of Edinburgh, following a report of a crash involving two cars and a bus. Recovery was arranged. One driver was charged in connection with a road traffic offence.”