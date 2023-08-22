The AA said the road was partially blocked and there was queuing traffic on the A71 Calder Road in both directions at the Calder junction for Hermiston Gait. It said the crash is “causing delays on all approaches”. Edinburgh Travel News said it was slow westbound on the A71 “from, and including on Westerhailes Road”. One motorist posted saying: “Avoid Sighthill if possible. Delays as car has overturned at the roundabout for bypass and A71. Long tail backs. Fingers crossed all ok.” Another said: “Calder Road bumper to bumper to the bypass from Wester Hailes roundabout.”