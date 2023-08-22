News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crash: Queuing traffic after car overturns at Calder roundabout with A71 and City Bypass

Long delays reported in all directions after crash at Edinburgh’s Calder roundabout
By Ian Swanson
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 14:52 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 15:31 BST

A lunchtime crash has caused long delays to traffic after a car overturned at the Calder roundabout at Edinburgh’s A720 City Bypass.

The AA said the road was partially blocked and there was queuing traffic on the A71 Calder Road in both directions at the Calder junction for Hermiston Gait. It said the crash is “causing delays on all approaches”. Edinburgh Travel News said it was slow westbound on the A71 “from, and including on Westerhailes Road”. One motorist posted saying: “Avoid Sighthill if possible. Delays as car has overturned at the roundabout for bypass and A71. Long tail backs. Fingers crossed all ok.” Another said: “Calder Road bumper to bumper to the bypass from Wester Hailes roundabout.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

