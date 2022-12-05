Edinburgh crash: Traffic slow as drivers warned of crash on the Old Dalkeith Road
Drivers in the Capital are warned of possible delays after reports of a crash.
By Rachel Mackie
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Edinburgh Travel News has warned drivers in the city that there has been reports of a crash on the Old Dalkeith Road.
They have said that it has happened in the roadworks area between The Wisp and Ferniehill Road, adding: “Ferniehill Road towards Old Dalkeith Road looks to be the worst affected but expect some hold-ups on all approaches.”
Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.
This story will be updated as more information comes in.