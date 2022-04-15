Edinburgh has been named the second most dangerous area in the country for driving.

The Capital comes second only to Argyll and Bute for road traffic accidents in Scotland.

Data from 2013 to 2020 in all local authorities across Scotland has shown that Edinburgh has 1.78 road accidents per 1,000 people.

With a population of 527,620 people, Edinburgh records on average 939 a year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh crime news: The Capital is the second most dangerous area in Scotland for driving

Argyll and Bute, with a population of 85,430 records on average 170 accidents a year, putting it just above the Capital with 1.99 road accidents per 1,000 people.

After Edinburgh comes Stirling with 1.66 accidents per 1,000 people followed by Dumfries and Galloway with 1.65.

The data was gathered by CarInsurance.ae, a spokesperson for whom said: “It is interesting to see the difference in the number of reported road accidents across Great Britain, despite England, Scotland, and Wales all following the same Highway Code.

"Road safety is an important issue for everyone, whether you are a driver, passenger, or pedestrian.”

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.