Edinburgh crime news: The Capital is the second most dangerous area in Scotland for driving

Edinburgh has been named the second most dangerous area in the country for driving.

By Rachel Mackie
Friday, 15th April 2022, 3:22 pm

The Capital comes second only to Argyll and Bute for road traffic accidents in Scotland.

Data from 2013 to 2020 in all local authorities across Scotland has shown that Edinburgh has 1.78 road accidents per 1,000 people.

With a population of 527,620 people, Edinburgh records on average 939 a year.

Argyll and Bute, with a population of 85,430 records on average 170 accidents a year, putting it just above the Capital with 1.99 road accidents per 1,000 people.

After Edinburgh comes Stirling with 1.66 accidents per 1,000 people followed by Dumfries and Galloway with 1.65.

The data was gathered by CarInsurance.ae, a spokesperson for whom said: “It is interesting to see the difference in the number of reported road accidents across Great Britain, despite England, Scotland, and Wales all following the same Highway Code.

"Road safety is an important issue for everyone, whether you are a driver, passenger, or pedestrian.”

