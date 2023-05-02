News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime: Police contact Met Police after tracking down car in Edinburgh which was stolen from London

Anna Bryan
Published 2nd May 2023, 16:45 BST- 1 min read
A car which was stopped by police in Edinburgh has been seized after officers discovered it had been stolen in London days before.

Officers from Edinburgh Road Police were on patrol at around 6.30pm on Monday, May 1,when they stopped a vehicle in Queensferry Road. After carrying out checks, police said they discovered that the car had been stolen three days earlier in London. Officers seized the vehicle and alerted the Met Police. Detectives said that “enquiries are ongoing”.

In a social media post, Road Policing Scotland wrote: "Edinburgh Road Policing were on patrol this afternoon and stopped this vehicle. After checks were carried out, it revealed that the vehicle was in fact stolen three days prior in the London area. Vehicle seized and enquiries on-going with @metpoliceuk.” A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 6.30pm on Monday, 1 May, 2023, officers stopped a stolen vehicle on Queensferry Road, Edinburgh. The vehicle was recovered and enquiries are ongoing.”

