The project, City Centre West to East Cycle Link and Street Improvements Project (CCWEL), will connect Leith Walk and Roseburn with a direct cycle route.

Edinburgh City Council are hoping it will “significantly enhancing streets for those walking, wheeling and spending time there.”

Councillor Rob Munn, Finance and Resources Convener, said: "It has taken a number of years to get to this stage, so we’re delighted that we’re now on the cusp of delivering the CCWEL route.

Edinburgh cycle route: Direct path linking Roseburn to Leith Walk for pedestrians and cyclists reaches key stage in construction. Credit: JON SAVAGE PHOTOGRAPHY

"This is a milestone project for Edinburgh, providing a segregated cycleway connecting key parts of our existing network to and through the city centre, with significant improvements to the streetscape along the way.

“As our neighbours Glasgow prepare to host the COP26 summit the need to support clean, carbon neutral transport is more relevant than ever, and this scheme will provide a safe, accessible walking, cycling and wheeling link between the east and west of the city.

"Not only will this help us to limit our impact on the environment, but it will give people the opportunity to experience the associated benefits to health, wellbeing and our purses.”

The work, which will begin in January 2022, is predicted to take approximately 18 months to complete.

CCWEL will be mostly funded by Sustrans with additional funding from the Scottish Government and the Council’s transport budget.

Councillor Joan Griffiths, Finance and Resources Vice Convener, added: "We want to support people to consider alternatives to private car journeys, but to do this we need to provide safe, direct routes for walking, wheeling and cycling.

"CCWEL will do just that.

“The Council is working on a range of exciting, ambitious projects to transform the city which will make it easier for people to get around by foot, wheel, bike and public transport, as well as creating a much more welcoming environment to spend time in.

"This is the kind of change needed if we are to become a truly sustainable city for future generations.”

