Police have called on Edinburgh cyclists to respect the laws of the road after officers spotted people cycling through red lights in the city.

Those riding bikes have been reminded to comply with traffic regulations while on Edinburgh’s roads, with officers taking action against cyclists on Sunday, May 14, for ignoring the traffic lights.

Police Scotland said in a statement: “Police observed several people cycling through red stop lights in the Southside and Meadows areas on Sunday. Appropriate enforcement action was taken. We ask everybody to comply with traffic directions as they are there to keep us all safe.”

This provoked a mixed response online, with some people glad to hear that police are keeping an eye on cyclists using the city’s roads. One person said: “Not before time, use the road obey the rules, it works both ways . If cycling through a red light causes a crash it’s the motor vehicles insurance that is hit.”

Another Twitter user said: “Cyclists should have to go through some sort of test or training similar to a motorbike CBT. Why is it car drivers are punished for being too close to a cyclist but it’s fine for cyclists to ignore the safe distance rule? All road users should be treated exactly the same!”

Another commenter wrote: “Cyclists create dangerous situations for themselves and blame car drivers for accidents. Just like one who was holding to my van when I was driving through the city so he doesn't need to cycle. For sure the same guy complains when cars passing closer than 1.5m. Cyclists’ hypocrisy.”

Other road users called on tougher enforcement for motorists using Edinburgh’s roads and questioned this use of police time. A social media user said: “Good, are you also enforcing 20mph speed limit, close passes, phone driving, pavement parking?”

While another member of the public said: “Traffic lights were devised in an attempt to make motor traffic safer. It's not necessarily safer for a bike user to queue in traffic at lights if the junction is clear. Many bike users are killed and injured setting off from lights especially when queueing near HGVs.”