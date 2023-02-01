The “world’s first” full-sized driverless bus service is launching in Edinburgh this spring. The automated bus service will run along an 18-mile route in Edinburgh, as part of an £10.4 million combined UK Government and industry funded project.

The new service aims to “revolutionise” public transport and passenger travel to “better connect rural communities” and “reduce road collisions caused by human error”. The buses will run on a “captained basis” with two members on board to monitor the autonomous system and be available to assist passengers. The project will also feature test track-based demonstrations where no safety driver will be on board with a view to assessing passenger experience.

‘A massive opportunity’

Business Secretary Grant Shapps said: “In just a few years’ time, the business of self-driving vehicles could add tens of billions to our economy and create tens of thousands of jobs across the UK. This is a massive opportunity to drive forward our priority to grow the economy, which we are determined to seize.

“The support we are providing today will help our transport and technology pioneers steal a march on the global competition, by turning their bright ideas into market-ready products sooner than anyone else.”

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said self-driving vehicles will “positively transform people’s everyday lives” by making it easier to get around, access vital services and improve regional connectivity. While UK Government Minister for Scotland John Lamont said: “It’s terrific to be able to talk about a transport world first for Scotland. I look forward to seeing the first self-driving buses crossing the Forth Bridge with the support of UK Government funding, demonstrating our determination to encourage innovative technologies that can boost the economy and create skilled jobs.