Holidaymakers in Edinburgh now have a bigger choice of destinations after easyJet launched two new routes from the Capital.

On Friday, June 2, easyJet launched its first flight from Edinburgh to Catania in Sicily. The first flight from Edinburgh Airport to Antalya in Turkey also took off the following day, on Saturday June 3. These destinations are both new summer routes for the airline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

easyJet has also welcomed its ninth aircraft to Edinburgh Airport to serve customer demand during the busy summer months. Kate Sherry, chief commercial officer (aero), said: “It’s great to see the new routes to Catania and Antalya commence as both offer something very different to our passengers, ensuring we are offering choice of destination and experience where we can. We love to provide excitement and a sense of adventure to people looking to get away and we know offering them a variety of destinations is something that provides that.”

easyJet has announced new flights to Sicily and Turkey from Edinburgh Airport. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Edinburgh to Catania will operate twice a week and will run on Mondays and Fridays. Flights to Antalya will also run twice a week, but will take off on Wednesdays and Saturdays.