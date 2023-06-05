Edinburgh flights: easyJet announces new flights from Edinburgh Airport to Sicily and Turkey
Holidaymakers in Edinburgh now have a bigger choice of destinations after easyJet launched two new routes from the Capital.
On Friday, June 2, easyJet launched its first flight from Edinburgh to Catania in Sicily. The first flight from Edinburgh Airport to Antalya in Turkey also took off the following day, on Saturday June 3. These destinations are both new summer routes for the airline.
easyJet has also welcomed its ninth aircraft to Edinburgh Airport to serve customer demand during the busy summer months. Kate Sherry, chief commercial officer (aero), said: “It’s great to see the new routes to Catania and Antalya commence as both offer something very different to our passengers, ensuring we are offering choice of destination and experience where we can. We love to provide excitement and a sense of adventure to people looking to get away and we know offering them a variety of destinations is something that provides that.”
Edinburgh to Catania will operate twice a week and will run on Mondays and Fridays. Flights to Antalya will also run twice a week, but will take off on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK county manager, said: “We are proud to be the largest airline in Scotland and the expansion of our fleet and strengthening of our network at Edinburgh demonstrates our confidence in the resilient strength of demand for travel in the UK, with customers choosing us for our trusted brand, unrivalled network and great value fares and we can’t wait to welcome more customers on board.”