At Slateford Railway Bridge, many cars have had to turn around and avoid the area due to a deep puddle engulfing the road under the bridge (Photo: Sam Shedden).

There is severe flooding at the roundabout at Cameron toll which is currently affecting all routes in the area.

Due to the severe flooding, buses are unable to serve Lady Road and Old Dalkeith Road and are instead diverted via Gilmerton Road and Moredunvale Road southbound only until further notice

Services affected include 24, 38, 49.

One car is reported to be ‘stuck’ in the water at the bridge due to ‘really bad flooding’, according to one witness.

The delays at Slateford are also affecting Chesser Avenue and there is congestion on Longstone Road and Stenhouse Road, according to local travel reports.

St John’s Road, Saughton Road North, Meadowhouse Road and Ladywell Road are also seeing significant flooding.

There are reports of lanes and pavements ‘completely flooded’ at Kirkliston Road with people urging the council to step into action.

Edinburgh City Council has been contacted for comment.

Trains in Edinburgh have also been affected as heavy rain forces ScotRail trains to run at reduced speeds.

A ScotRail spokesperson said: “For safety reasons, trains will run at reduced speed and services may be delayed and/or revised.”

The news comes after the Met Office announced a yellow warning of thunderstorms across the Capital and the east of Scotland.

The yellow alert also covers the Borders and Dumfries and will last from midday today until 9pm.

It brings with it potential disruption, with delays and some cancellations to train and bus services, as thunder and lightning is forecast throughout the day.

The Met Office says of the warning: “Heavy, slow-moving, thundery downpours will develop on Monday.

"Some places will miss these, but where they do occur, 20-30 mm rain may fall in a short space of time, perhaps with 50-80 mm over several hours in a few places.

"The showers will die out during the evening.”

More to follow

