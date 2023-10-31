Watch more of our videos on Shots!

ScotRail has issued travel advice for football fans attending the Viaplay Scottish League Cup semi-finals at Hampden Park this weekend, with Edinburgh’s two Premier League sides both in action.

Hibernian play Aberdeen on Saturday, November 4, at 5.15pm, before Hearts take on Rangers on Sunday, November 5, at 3pm. Both Edinburgh clubs are expecting to take thousands of fans to Scotland’s national stadium to cheer their sides on.

ScotRail has confirmed extra carriages will be added to trains between Glasgow Central and Mount Florida and between Glasgow Central and Kings Park before and after the games to help supporters get to and from the matches. However, the train operator is warning fans that trains will be busier than normal, so customers should plan ahead and allow additional time for travel.

Fans travelling from the east are reminded that multiple routes connect Edinburgh and Glasgow – the main line via Falkirk High, Glasgow Queen Street Low Level services via Airdrie and Bathgate, and Glasgow Central services via Shotts.

On Saturday, Hibernian fans travelling to the match are advised to travel on services from Glasgow Central to Kings Park, while Aberdeen supporters will be directed to Mount Florida. Customers heading to the game are advised to allow additional time for travel as queuing systems will be in place at Glasgow Central before the football, and at Mount Florida and Kings Park after the final whistle.

Separate queues will be in place for fans at Glasgow Central station for the Hibernian v Aberdeen match. Aberdeen fans will queue for services to Mount Florida via the carriage driveway on Hope Street, while Hibernian supporters will queue for services to Kings Park via the main concourse in Glasgow Central station.

After the match, Aberdeen fans should travel home via Mount Florida, while Hibernian supporters should make their way home from Kings Park station.

On Sunday, both Hearts and Rangers fans are advised to queue on the main concourse within Central station. To reduce the need to queue, all customers are encouraged to buy their return tickets to Mount Florida or Kings Park in advance via the mTicket system on the ScotRail app.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail customer operations director, said: “ScotRail is looking forward to helping fans travel to Hampden to cheer on their side in the men’s Scottish League Cup semi-finals. We’re asking customer’s heading to the games to plan ahead and allow more time for travel, as trains will be busy. We’ll be doing all we can to help you travel to the match as hassle-free as possible, which includes more seats on train services to and from Mount Florida and Kings Park.

"Queuing systems will be in place before and after the matches so please make sure you know where to go. We have a dedicated webpage with more information, and our staff will also be on hand to direct you. Buying your return tickets in advance through our mTicket system on the ScotRail will reduce your need to queue.”

