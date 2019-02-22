Edinburgh-Glasgow trains cancelled after lorry hits railway bridge

Have your say

Trains between Edinburgh and Glasgow have been cancelled this morning after a lorry struck a railway bridge - and the driver failed to stop.

The lorry struck the underside of the railway bridge at Balgreen Road in the west of the city, at about 9:45am.

But the driver failed to stop after colliding with the structure.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to Balgreen Road at around 9:45am following a report of a lorry striking a railway bridge.

“Officers are currently liasing with Network Rail and inquiries are ongoing.”

A twee by ScotRail said the bridge will need to be examined by staff, and that trains can not run between Haymarket and Edinburgh Park until this is complete.

ScotRail saoid this means disruption is expected until midday.

Several services berween Edinburgh and Glasgow have been cancelled this morning as a result of the incident.

