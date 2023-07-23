Edinburgh man captures tram line construction in Leith with incredible time-lapse video filmed over two years
An Edinburgh man has captured the transformation outside his home in the past two to three years during the tramworks with an incredible two-minute time-lapse video from his home in Leith.
Robert Drysdale posted the video on social media with the post “How do you build a tramline? Port of Leith stop: 2+ years in 2 minutes”. His video gives an illustration of how the new tram stop was built as part of the recently opened extension to Newhaven.