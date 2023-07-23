News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host

Edinburgh man captures tram line construction in Leith with incredible time-lapse video filmed over two years

Port of Leith tram stop construction captured on video
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 15:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jul 2023, 15:04 BST

An Edinburgh man has captured the transformation outside his home in the past two to three years during the tramworks with an incredible two-minute time-lapse video from his home in Leith.

Robert Drysdale posted the video on social media with the post “How do you build a tramline? Port of Leith stop: 2+ years in 2 minutes”. His video gives an illustration of how the new tram stop was built as part of the recently opened extension to Newhaven.

Related topics:EdinburghNewhaven