Edinburgh named as one of the best cities in the world for public transport by Time Out magazine

Edinburgh’s bus and tram networks complimented by global magazine

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 11th Apr 2023, 18:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 18:52 BST

Edinburgh has been named as one of the best cities in the world for public transport.

Time Out Magazine ranked the Capital as the 13th best city for getting around by public transport. An article published by the magazine described the city’s transport networks as “fantastic”. It complimented Edinburgh’s controversial trams, and said that they “more than get the job done”. It also praised the Capital’s “easy-to-use buses”, as well as the the Transport for Edinburgh app. According to a survey carried out by the publication, 88% of Edinburgh locals said it was easy to get around the city by public transport.

Berlin took the number one spot on the list, while Prague and Tokyo won the respective second and third places. Edinburgh was the only Scottish city on the list, winning over Glasgow and Aberdeen, but was beat by the UK’s capital, London, which was ranked at number 10.

Time Out Magazine ranked Edinburgh as one of the best cities in the world for public transport.
