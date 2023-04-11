Edinburgh named as one of the best cities in the world for public transport by Time Out magazine

Time Out Magazine ranked the Capital as the 13th best city for getting around by public transport. An article published by the magazine described the city’s transport networks as “fantastic”. It complimented Edinburgh’s controversial trams, and said that they “more than get the job done”. It also praised the Capital’s “easy-to-use buses”, as well as the the Transport for Edinburgh app. According to a survey carried out by the publication, 88% of Edinburgh locals said it was easy to get around the city by public transport.