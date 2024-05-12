Edinburgh north-south tram route: Public meeting will hear both sides of debate on Roseburn Path v Orchard Brae

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Public meeting will hear both sides of debate on Roseburn Path v Orchard Brae

A public meeting next month will hear both sides of the debate on the controversial issue of which route Edinburgh's new north-south tramline should take.

The line, which is due to run all the way from Granton to the Royal Infirmary and beyond, was originally intended to use the former railway line which is now the Roseburn cycle path. But an alternative route going via Crewe Road South, Orchard Brae and Dean Bridge has also been considered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officials recommended the Roseburn option, but campaigners regard it as a backward step to remove what has become established as a green corridor. And councillors agreed both possible routes should be included in the public consultation.

The Roseburn cycle path is one of the options for the route of the new north-south tramline.

Now cycle campaign group Spokes – which has not come down in favour of either route – has organised a public meeting for June 5 at Augustine United Church on George IV Bridge, where speakers will put the pros and cons for each option.

Presenting the case for the tram using the Roseburn path will be former council transport convener Lesley Hinds. And arguing case for the road route will be Euan Baxter of the Save Roseburn Path campaign.

The pros and cons of each option in terms of cycling will then be considered in a presentation by Alex Robb of the Spokes planning group. Adrian Davis, professor of transport and health at Edinburgh Napier University, will speak on the pros and cons for population health. And an hour-long Q&A session with the panel will then follow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organiser Emma Wild-Wood said Spokes had not taken sides in the debate. “The meeting is intended to allow people to hear both sides of the debate. It’s a difficult issue – we understand the tram will happen; the tram has to go somewhere; and there will be a public consultation.

"So the meeting is set up to bring both sides of the argument together –we’ve got people who have already made up their minds on this, we’ve got people who are trying to tease out the health implications and the cycling implications.

“Hopefully all this will inform public debate and when the survey comes out people will be able to make informed commentary. I think there are cyclists on both sides of the debate and cyclist like myself who are still unclear about the details of either proposal and are wanting to lean more before coming to a view.”