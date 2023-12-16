Offenders face £100 fines from January if they park on pavement, next to dropped kerbs or double-park

Letters have gone out from the council to thousands of residents, warning them about the ban on pavement parking in Edinburgh which comes into effect next month.

Parking attendants will have powers to issue £100 fines for vehicles parked on pavements, at crossing points, next to dropped kerbs or double-parked. The aim is to make streets safer for pedestrians, particularly people with mobility problems or visual impairment, as well as parents with push-chairs and people using wheelchairs.

Edinburgh is the first local authority in Scotland to implement a complete ban on pavement parking under new legislation which came into effect on December 11.

The ban on pavement parking, parking next to dropped kerbs and double-parking will come into force in January. Picture: Lisa Ferguson.

A total of 3,300 letters have been sent to people living in the streets worst affected by pavement parking. The letter says: “We acknowledge that pavement parking occurs in your area and the introduction of the new rules may cause some concern and initial disruption. All drivers have a responsibility to follow the new rules and park safely on the road while ensuring that the free flow of traffic is not obstructed and access for emergency or service vehicles, such as bin lorries, is maintained.”

It points out that parking on pavements can make moving around hazardous for people with disabilities or those pushing prams or buggies, as well as preventing people from walking safely on pavements around their neighbourhood and damaging pavements, which are expensive to repair and can become a trip hazard for everyone.

And the letter adds that double parking and parking at dropped kerbs can make it dangerous for vulnerable people to cross the road safely and parking at dropped kerbs prevents people in wheelchairs from crossing the road.

Transport convener Scott Arthur said: “Implementing these new parking restrictions will help to make Edinburgh’s roads and pavements accessible for all. By making sure our footways are kept clear and safe we can support those who are disproportionately affected get around the city. This includes parents with pushchairs, older people, those with visual impairments and wheelchair users.

“I am proud that all of Edinburgh’s five political parties supports a full ban, with no streets being exempt. Our rapid implementation of the powers to their full extend reflects our determination to make Edinburgh a more equal city. I hope other local authorities the length and breadth of Scotland will follow Edinburgh.

“Of course, we are aware that there may be some impacts on the road network once the ban is in place, which is why officers have carried out a rigorous assessment of streets across the city to ascertain the likelihood they will be affected. Now we’re writing to properties where pavement parking is common to make sure they’re well prepared and informed ahead of the change.