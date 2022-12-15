Drivers will no longer be able to mount a kerb in the city under a raft of tougher parking rules that will go to the transport committee for approval next week. It’s not currently illegal to park on pavements unless a car covers a yellow line or an officer witnesses it.

A nationwide ban on the practice is set to be introduced by next December, which will require all councils to enforce the new law. But Edinburgh could become the first to crackdown on those who mount the kerb, after a motion by Councillor Scott Arthur won full backing at committee.

Drivers were warned earlier this month of council plans to tighten up enforcement in a bid to crack down on nuisance parking by "persistent offenders”. Transport convener Mr Arthur said the ‘zero tolerance approach’ will better manage parking and also help to address congestion issues. The move would be part of a series of major changes that could see traffic wardens handed greater powers to issue tickets and tow vehicles.

Motion for pavement parking clampdown gets backing

Campaigners claimed that an Edinburgh ban would cause "confusion” in advance of the upcoming national ban. But Councillor Arthur said the ‘anti social behaviour’ which has plagued many footpaths and cycleways across the Capital had to be stamped out – and vowed the council will use ‘all powers at it’s disposal’ to deal with it.

The plans come amid calls from the committee to bring forward extension of bus lane hours in Edinburgh in a bid to tackle congestion. Included in the latest parking policy review are several key changes that will significantly lower the bar for when action can be taken by wardens.

It’s also suggested scrapping the five minute "observation period", where parking officers have to wait for a driver before issuing a ticket to cars parked on yellow lines. Other proposed changes include reducing the number of unpaid tickets a motorist can receive before being towed from five to three. It’s estimated the new rules will generate an extra £100,000 a year in parking income.

Councillor Arthur told the Evening News: “Pavement parking is a selfish and antisocial behaviour which impacts on the lives of disabled people in our capital every single day. It also makes it harder for parents to push buggies, and recently it's caused real problems to our staff trying to grit footpaths.

"The council is currently working within the limited powers it has to deal with the problem, but I was really pleased that all of Edinburgh's Councillors backed my proposal for a zero tolerance approach to the problem when we get further powers from the Scottish Government in December 2023. I aim for Edinburgh to be the first local authority in Scotland to implement a full payment parking ban, and that we'll use the powers granted to their full extent.