Peak rail fares are to be reintroduced as the Scottish Government said it could not afford to continue the £40 million a year subsidy needed to make the all-day off-peak trial permanent.

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop said the pilot scheme introduced in October last year, removing peak fares on all ScotRail services in a bid to boost train travel, had seen passenger numbers rise by 6.8 per cent - but a 10 per cent increase would be required to make the scheme self-financing.

She added that the government would be open to a future susbsidy to remove peak fares if the financial position allowed it.

The return of peak fares, from September 27, will mean the cost of a peak day return between Edinburgh and Glasgow will be £31.40, compared with £16.20 off-peak; Edinburgh-North Berwick will be £15, as opposed to £8.80; and Edinburgh-Bathgate £12.30 as against £8.20.

An analysis by Transport Scotland of the ScotRail Peak Fare Removal Pilot said it had shown “a limited degree of success”.

And the government announcement said: “In light of the financial challenges facing the Scottish Government and the level of additional and continuing subsidy that would be required to continue the pilot versus its contribution towards tackling climate change with modal shift from car and tackling child poverty which are key Scottish Government missions, the pilot will end on 27th September 2024.”

Ms Hyslop said: “The pilot primarily benefitted existing train passengers and those with medium to higher incomes. Although passenger levels increased to a maximum of around 6.8 per cent it would require a 10 per cent increase in passenger numbers for the policy to be self-financing.

“The pilot will have been welcome in saving many passengers hundreds and in some cases thousands of pounds during the cost of living crisis but this level of subsidy cannot continue in the current financial climate on that measure alone.

“I am aware, however, that a significant minority of people who cannot choose when they travel to and from work did and would benefit from lower priced rail travel – these are people who might find the return to peak fares challenging.

“I can therefore announce the introduction of a 12-month discount on all ScotRail season tickets and permanently amending the terms of flexipasses to allow for 12 single journeys for the price of 10, used within 60 days, equivalent to a 20 per cent discount for those who travel less frequently. Super off-peak tickets will also be reintroduced.

“The Scottish Government would be open to consider future subsidy to remove peak fares should UK budget allocations to the Scottish Government improve in future years.”

Train drivers’ union Aslef said the return to peak fares was a disaster. Aslef executive council member Jim Baxter said: "We are really angry and beyond disappointed to hear that the Scottish Government has scrapped [the pilot] and refused to make it permanent.

“This is a decision that is a disaster for Scottish workers, the Scottish economy and the environment. Incentivising people to make the modal shift from road to rail travel will take years of investment to make rail travel affordable and attractive. To assess this in less than a year is short sighted and speaks to a government that is not serious about meeting its own climate targets.

“If Scotland is to meet its climate targets it has to properly invest in transport and make fares affordable. This does the opposite and will take money out the pockets of Scotland's already hard pressed workers, encouraging many back into their cars and damaging the environment as a consequence.

“We need a Government that invests in transport in the long term and looks after the environment and the economy at the same time rather than one that jumps from one half-baked plan to another with no long term strategy."

And Green transport spokesperson Mark Ruskell said: “This is deeply disappointing. It is a hammer blow to the many workers all over Scotland who have to travel every day but have no say on when they need to be at work.“Ending peak rail fares is something that the Scottish Greens pushed hard for alongside rail workers unions and anti-poverty campaigners, and I know many will be angry to see the SNP bringing them back like this.

“By reducing fares we were able to support hundreds of thousands of commuters through the cost of living crisis while encouraging them to leave their cars at home. A lot of workers and their families saved hundreds of pounds.

“Behavioural change doesn’t happen overnight and by making the move permanent we could have encouraged more people to change the way they travel.

“It is also very bad news for our environment. It sends a terrible signal and derails our climate efforts. Transport is the biggest source of carbon emissions in Scotland. There is no way for us to tackle the climate crisis without drastically and urgently reducing the numbers of cars on our roads. Cheaper, greener railways are an essential part of boosting public transport and protecting our planet.”