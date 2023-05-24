Residents have complained about late-night resurfacing works done near a residential area.

Edinburgh local Jim Slaven said he was “tortured” by the noise, which kept him awake past midnight. He posted clips of the roadworks being carried out on Holyrood Road, taken at 11.23pm and 12.13am on Monday night, May 22. In the videos, loud drilling and beeping noises can be heard coming from the street, which is surrounded by residential flats. He took to social media to share his anger, and wrote: “Would this happen in Bruntsfield or Barnton? Which is probably where our elected representatives live. Because they do not live here”. Another local replied: “I’m wide awake listening to it”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The City of Edinburgh Council said that residents were informed of the road renewal work by letter.

Edinburgh man says he has been 'tortured' by roadworks late at night in Holyrood Road

Councillor Scott Arthur, transport and environment convener, said: “We’re in the process of carrying out work on Holyrood Road and the surrounding areas, including road and pavement resurfacing and improvements for people walking, wheeling and cycling.