It is understood the road could now be closed for up to six weeks while the repairs are carried out.

One resident said: “The road has been closed since Monday afternoon. Unfortunately the signage on Queensferry Road is very poor and there are lots of large vehicles and cars coming down the road and having to turn around in a small space.”

There has been a constant stream of lorries and cars having to turn around

And he took these pictures to prove the point.

"It has just been a constant stream of lorries and cars having turn round – I think we’ve had a truck from almost every supermarket reversing around. The first day we had buses too.”

Craigleith Road is a busy link between Queensferry Road and Comely Bank.

Scottish Water said the closure, towards the Queensferry Road end of the road, was due to last between four and six weeks and was to allow a sewer main to be redirected. The company said there had been flooding in the area at times of very heavy rainfall and the work would help protect local properties.

Lorries got caught out when they discovered 'Road closed' signs part way along Craigleith Road

A spokeswoman said: “This emergency work is needed to help reduce the risk of future flooding at times of heavy rain. We will do all we can to keep disruption, including noise, to a minimum. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Even buses found themselves in the wrong place and had to turn round

'We've had a truck from almost every supermarket,' said the resident who took the pictures.