The major road will shut for ten nights while resurfacing works take place, from December 5 to 16, excluding Saturdays and Sundays. The A702 at Silverburn will be closed between Easter Howgate and Nine Mile Burn, from 7.30pm to 6.30am each night.

Drivers will be redirected via Bush Loan Rd, the A701 and the A766. This diversion is expected to add around 1.8 miles and five minutes to journeys.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s Southeast Network Manager, said: “These surfacing improvements will address and repair defects in the road surface such as potholes and cracks, creating safer and smoother journeys for motorists.

“It is essential for the safety of the workforce that we close the carriageway during these works, however, we’ve scheduled this during overnight hours to minimise any disruption.”