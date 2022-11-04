Overnight lane and slip road closures will be in place on sections of the A720 and M90 from November 9 to 24. Roadworks will occur over 11 nights, between the hours of 8.30pm and 6am. There will be no closures on Saturday or Sunday nights.

What roads will be closed and when?

A720 Millerhill to Sheriffhall Westbound

Parts of the A720 and M90 will shut while essential works are carried out

This section of the Edinburgh City Bypass will be closed for three nights, from November 9 to 12. There will be lane closures on the A720 and the Millerhill Westbound off-slip and on-slip roads will be shut. Traffic will be diverted to Eastbound slip roads via the Sheriffhall Roundabout.

A720 Gilmerton Eastbound off-slip

The Gilmerton Eastbound off-slip will be shut for one night between November 14 and 15. Motorists wanting to join the A720 Eastbound at Gilmerton will be redirected to the Sheriffhall Roundabout via the A772 and A7.

A720 Dreghorn Westbound off-slip

Traffic will be unable to access this off-slip for one night, from November 15 to 16. Drivers will be diverted to the Baberton junction, and will return on the A720 Eastbound to the Dreghorn East bound off slip.

A720 Hermiston Gait Roundabout

There will be lane closures on the Edinburgh City Bypass Hermiston Gait Roundabout for two nights, between November 16 and 18.

A720 Hermiston Westbound off-slip

The Hermiston Westbound off-slip will shut for one night, from November 18 to 19. Traffic will be diverted to the Gogar Roundabout, and then will return to Hermiston via the Eastbound A720.

A720 Hermiston to Gogar

The Edinburgh City Bypass will close between Hermiston and Gogar for one night between November 21 and 22. Motorists will be redirected to the Calder Roundabout before returning to the A720 Westbound via slip road.

M90 Junction 2 Northbound

Between November 22 and 24, there will be lane closures on the M90 and the Junction 2 Northbound on slip will shut. Traffic will join the M90 from the A823(M), be diverted southbound on the M90 to Junction 1C, before returning Northbound.

Emergency vehicles will be able to access the closed sections at all times.