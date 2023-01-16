A number of planned road closures, affecting the M8 and other streets in the Capital, start today. Here’s everything you need to know.

The M8 Westbound will close for five nights, starting on Monday, January 16. While resurfacing work is carried out, the road will shut between Hermiston Gait and Claylands, from 8.30pm until 9am. Drivers will be redirected via the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass, the A8 and M9 Junction 1 Newbridge. This diversion will add approximately five minutes and 1.6 miles to affected journeys. Emergency vehicles will be able to access the road at all times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A section of Clermiston Road North has now shut for approximately eight weeks, due to resurfacing works. Affected bus services will be re-routed to Queensferry Road and Drum Brae North in both directions.

Several Edinburgh roads are closed for roadworks.

Granton Road will be closed Northbound from January 16, as workers resurface the carriageway. The road will be shut for around five days. Bus services will be diverted via Clark Road, Trinity Road, Lomond Road, Primrose Bank Road, and Boswall Road.

The Southbound section of Abbeymount is closed for two weeks. There will be no entry from the Regent Road junction during this time, however, Abbeymount remains open Northbound. The 35 bus service will be diverted between Easter Road and South Bridge, via Regent Road, Waterloo Place and North Bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad