Scotland’s national rugby team will face Fiji at BT Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday, November 5, in the second of four Autumn Internationals matches. Spectators attending the game have been urged to plan ahead and arrive early, to avoid queues and bottlenecks at the stadium.

Lothian Buses has warned that services may be busier than usual on Saturday, due to strike action affecting ScotRail train services. There will also be several road closures in place before and after the match, which will kick off at 1pm.

What roads will be closed on Saturday?

Rugby fans travelling to the BT Murrayfield stadium for Saturday's Scotland vs Fiji game have been asked to arrive well ahead of the match start time.

From 11am to 1pm:

Roseburn Street

Riversdale Bridge

Russell Road – from Roseburn Street for 50m south-eastward

Advertisement Hide Ad

From 2pm to 4.30pm:

Roseburn Street

Riversdale Bridge

Russell Road – from Roseburn Street for 50m south-eastward

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roseburn Terrace

West Coates

Balbirnie Place

Grosvenor Street – at West Maitland Street/Haymarket

Advertisement Hide Ad

Western Terrace/Corstorphine Road – from Ellersly Road to Roseburn Terrace (except service buses)

Murrayfield Road – from Ellersly Road to Corstorphine Road (except service buses)

Haymarket Terrace – (except trams)

Clifton Terrace (except trams)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Haymarket Yards (except trams)

West Maitland Street – South-westbound from Torphichen Street to Haymarket (except trams)

West Approach Road – From Westfield Road to the sliproad at Dundee Street/Angle Park Terrace (except citybound public transport special service buses)