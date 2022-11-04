Edinburgh road closures for Scotland vs Fiji Autumn International rugby match at Murrayfield Stadium
Road closures will be in place for Saturday’s Scotland vs Fiji match at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium – here’s what you need to know.
Scotland’s national rugby team will face Fiji at BT Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday, November 5, in the second of four Autumn Internationals matches. Spectators attending the game have been urged to plan ahead and arrive early, to avoid queues and bottlenecks at the stadium.
Lothian Buses has warned that services may be busier than usual on Saturday, due to strike action affecting ScotRail train services. There will also be several road closures in place before and after the match, which will kick off at 1pm.
What roads will be closed on Saturday?
From 11am to 1pm:
Roseburn Street
Riversdale Bridge
Russell Road – from Roseburn Street for 50m south-eastward
From 2pm to 4.30pm:
Roseburn Street
Riversdale Bridge
Russell Road – from Roseburn Street for 50m south-eastward
Roseburn Terrace
West Coates
Balbirnie Place
Grosvenor Street – at West Maitland Street/Haymarket
Western Terrace/Corstorphine Road – from Ellersly Road to Roseburn Terrace (except service buses)
Murrayfield Road – from Ellersly Road to Corstorphine Road (except service buses)
Haymarket Terrace – (except trams)
Clifton Terrace (except trams)
Haymarket Yards (except trams)
West Maitland Street – South-westbound from Torphichen Street to Haymarket (except trams)
West Approach Road – From Westfield Road to the sliproad at Dundee Street/Angle Park Terrace (except citybound public transport special service buses)
Westfield Road – From entrance to Sainsbury’s supermarket to the West Approach Road (except citybound public transport special service buses)