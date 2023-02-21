Closures will be in place on the M8 in West Lothian for the next two weeks, due to resurfacing works.

During the first phase of work, the M8 eastbound will close overnight from junction 5 Shotts to Junction 4A Heartlands. The road will be shut between 8.30pm and 6am from Thursday, February 23 to Friday, February 24. Drivers travelling eastbound will be diverted via junction 5, the B7057 and the B7066 before re-joining the M8 at junction 4A.

A section of the M8 eastbound between junction 5 Shotts to Junction 4 East Whitburn will shut for six nights during the second phase. The carriageway will close from 8.30am and 6am from Monday, February 27 to Monday, March 6, excluding weekend days. A signed diversion will be in place for traffic travelling eastbound, which will take motorists via junction 5, B7057, B7066, A706 and the A801 before returning to the M8 at junction 4.

A section of the M8 in West Lothian is set to close for roadworks.

During the phase one closure, the hard-shoulder can be used by drivers. Traffic heading to the M8 junction 4A eastbound on-slip during this time will be re-routed via B7066, A706 and the A801.

There will also be lane closures in place on Tuesday, March 2 and Friday, March 3.

