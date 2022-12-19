The M8 will close westbound between Hermiston Gait and Claylands for five nights in January, as work is carried out to resurface the major road. The main carriageway will be shut from Junction 1 to 2, from 8.30pm until 6am on January 11, 12, 13, 16 and 17. No work will be done on weekends, to minimise disruption.

Drivers will be diverted from Hermiston Gait to M8 Junction 2, via the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass, the A8 and M9 Junction 1 Newbridge. This diversion will add around five minutes and 1.6 miles to affected journeys. Emergency vehicles will be able to access the road at all times.

While the road is closed, BEAR Scotland, Transport Scotland’s operating company, will resurface 1.2 kilometres of the M8 westbound.

A road closure will be in place on the M8 in Edinburgh.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “These surfacing improvements will improve the road quality and safety for motorists using this section of the M8. Carriageway closures are essential for safety, however we’ve planned the works to take place overnight to minimise any disruption.

“We will do all we can to complete the project as quickly as possible and thank motorists in advance for their patience. Consultation has been carried out with emergency services and relevant stakeholders to share information about the project in advance.

