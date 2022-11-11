Edinburgh’s Christmas market is just around the corner, and as preparations begin, the public are warned of upcoming road closures.

King’s Stables Road with be closed at Lothian Road from 8 am today (Friday, November 11) until November 28, and then again later in December.

George Street will be closed between Charlotte Square and Castle Street from Sunday, November 13 to Friday, January 13.

The festive events in Edinburgh will kick off on Friday, November 25, with all the festive rides all opening that afternoon.

The day after will see the George Street Ice Rink open up. These attractions will be open seven days a week from 10am until late.