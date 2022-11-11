News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Edinburgh road closures: Public warned of city centre road closures as preparations for the Christmas market get underway

Road closures are planned in the Capital as preparations for the Christmas market begin.

By Rachel Mackie
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Nov 2022, 9:04am

Edinburgh’s Christmas market is just around the corner, and as preparations begin, the public are warned of upcoming road closures.

King’s Stables Road with be closed at Lothian Road from 8 am today (Friday, November 11) until November 28, and then again later in December.

George Street will be closed between Charlotte Square and Castle Street from Sunday, November 13 to Friday, January 13.

Edinburgh road closures: Public warned of city centre road closures as preparations for the Christmas market get underway

Most Popular

The festive events in Edinburgh will kick off on Friday, November 25, with all the festive rides all opening that afternoon.

The day after will see the George Street Ice Rink open up. These attractions will be open seven days a week from 10am until late.

Find all of the Christmas Market details here.

EdinburghGeorge StreetChristmas Market