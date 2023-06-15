An Edinburgh motorist has hit out at the council after he was fined for parking in George Street despite using what he thought was a parking bay and then paying at the machine situated just yards from his vehicle.

Iain Black contacted the Evening News after failing in his bid to have a parking fine overturned. He highlighted an article in February when the City of Edinburgh Council was accused of 'entrapment' at a George Street parking bay with double yellow lines. Iain parked further down the street from the February incident, outside Italian restaurant Contini, but believes he faced the same issue the van driver had on the city centre street earlier this year.

He said: “I saw your article and it directly relates to a fine and decision from the parking adjudicator I have just had.

Iain Black parked here, in what he believed were parking bays, paid at the nearby machine, but later received a parking fine.

“Further down George street, there is the same issue as in your story but with a single yellow line, I did exactly as the guy in your story did: parked in a bay, marked with white lines, went to the machine in the middle of the bays and paid my money only to get a fine. In the adjudicator's decision he says that the white lines do not constitute a parking bay whereas the council's say they are in their reply in your story.”

Iain believes parking in George Street is very confusing already, with conflicting signage likely, in his opinion, to lead to more fines. And, the recently opened outside eating and drinking areas at bars and restaurants on the city centre street are only likely to make the situation worse.

He said: “Single yellow lines mean you need to find out if it's ok to park. I saw the parking bay and parked next to a ticket machine, there are no signs anywhere near setting out the restrictions, they only exist when you drive into the general area. I am really angry that the council can get away with posting critical information about where you can park hundreds of metres away and leave conflicting and old signs to confuse drivers and then fine them.”

Defending the parking situation on George Street, and in particular regarding Iain’s case, Councillor Scott Arthur, Transport and Environment Convener, said: “In this situation the dotted lines mark a cycle lane on George Street, while the adjacent single yellow line prohibits parking during controlled hours. Parking places also have signs to help motorists identify them. The nearby ticket machine is to service parking spaces in the centre of the road.”