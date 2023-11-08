Edinburgh roads: Motorists warned to avoid M90 near Kirkliston after three-vehicle collision closes both lanes
A major road on the outskirts of Edinburgh has had both lanes closed following a three-vehicle collision this afternoon, with motorists warned to avoid the busy route out of the Capital ahead of rush hour.
The M90 northbound from J1A (Kirkliston) to J1 (Scotstoun Junction) near Kirkliston is experiencing delays of 30 minutes due to the collision, which was reported by the AA at 3.15pm and Traffic Scotland at 3.35pm this afternoon, Wednesday, November 8.
Both lanes are closed, with traffic allowed to pass on the hard shoulder only. Motorists are advised to plan their journey accordingly.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 3pm on Wednesday, November 8, officers received a report of a three-vehicle crash on the M90 northbound near South Queensferry. Recovery has been arranged for the vehicles.”