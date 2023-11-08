Road traffic incident on busy road on the outskirts of Edinburgh

A major road on the outskirts of Edinburgh has had both lanes closed following a three-vehicle collision this afternoon, with motorists warned to avoid the busy route out of the Capital ahead of rush hour.

The M90 northbound from J1A (Kirkliston) to J1 (Scotstoun Junction) near Kirkliston is experiencing delays of 30 minutes due to the collision, which was reported by the AA at 3.15pm and Traffic Scotland at 3.35pm this afternoon, Wednesday, November 8.

Both lanes are closed, with traffic allowed to pass on the hard shoulder only. Motorists are advised to plan their journey accordingly.

