The incident happened earlier this morning on the A720 eastbound at Calder

There are widespread delays to rush hour traffic on the west and south of Edinburgh this morning following a multi-vehicle crash on the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass at around 7am on Friday, November 24.

The AA is reporting long delays due to the crash on the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass Eastbound at the B701 Wester Hailes Road Baberton Junction. The vehicles have now been moved to the side of the road and traffic is moving again, as commuters make their way to work. However, the incident has had a knock-on effect to traffic in the wider area.

The crash has caused congestion at Hermiston Gait, which is tailing back onto the M8 almost as far as junction 3 at Livingston, and is also seeing delays westbound back to the Straiton Junction on the city bypass.

The incident caused delays on the City Bypass this morning and the wider road network including the M8. Stock photo of the bypass by Jon Savage.

Traffic Scotland first reported the crash at 7am this morning, stating: “A multi-vehicle collision is causing issues on the A720 Eastbound at Calder. All vehicles have just been moved to the side of the road however traffic is still tailing back on approach.”

In an update at 7.40am it added: “An earlier multi-vehicle collision is causing issues on the A720 Eastbound at Calder. All vehicles have just been moved to the side of the road however traffic is still tailing back on approach. Current travel time is over 45 mins.”

It later added at 8.20am that the travel time is now over 30 minutes.