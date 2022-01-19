Edinburgh roadworks: Bus services diverted and delays expected as road works begin
Here are the streets in Edinburgh that will be affected by roadworks today.
Westfield Road will be closed to traffic, starting from 8am on Wednesday, January 19.
Due to installations by Scottish Power and Cityfibre, the road will be shut for five days.This closure will affect two Lothian Buses services – 1 and 2. These buses will be diverted along Balgreen Road and Gorgie Road in both directions.
Temporary traffic lights will be installed on nearby streets in the Gorgie area – Stevenson Road and Westfield Avenue.
Roadworks will also occur today during off-peak hours on Morningside Road, between Church Hill Place and Newbattle Terrace.
According to Edinburgh Travel News on Twitter, Virgin Media will be doing manhole repairs on Bridge Road in Colinton, during off-peak hours. Three-way temporary lights will be put in place at Spylaw Street.
To find out about more roadworks affecting the Capital, read Edinburgh City Council’s Roadworks & events report from January 18.