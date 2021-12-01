Several major roads in the City Centre will be partially closed, due to Edinburgh Christmas events, Trams to Newhaven works and other refurbishment projects.
Here are the road closures that will be in place in Edinburgh over December and January.
1. George Street
Until January 14, George Street will be closed to drivers between Charlotte Square and Castle Street. This closure has been put in place to make room for Edinburgh's Christmas ice rink.
Photo: Contributed
2. High Street
Works are ongoing at High Street in the city centre of Edinburgh, which is causing drivers to be diverted via Blackfriars Street. The High Street closure has been in place since May this year, and restrictions will continue in the area until May 2022.
Photo: Google
3. Cowgate
The Cowgate has been closed to westbound traffic at Candlemaker Row, due to the redevelopment of India Buildings. The closure is expected to end in March, so it will affect drivers throughout the festive season and into early 2022.
Photo: Google
4. High Street in South Queensferry
South Queensferry High Street has been closed since October 18 and is not expected to open until April 2022. Drivers will be unable to access the street between The Loan and Hopetoun Road, as workers install traffic lights for a signalised junction.
Photo: Johnston Press Lisa Ferguson