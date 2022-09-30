Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

City council transport and environment convener Scott Arthur was joined by Michael Matheson, Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero, Energy and Transport, at Fettes Avenue to try out one of the newly-installed chargers.

A total of 81 new chargers – serving 141 charging bays – went live this summer across Edinburgh, including 41 rapid and fast chargers serving 72 bays at on-street locations, with the remainder provided at Hermiston and Ingliston Park and Ride sites.

The roll-out, funded by £2.3 million awarded through Transport Scotland’s Switched on Towns and Cities Challenge Fund, is designed to encourage the take-up of cleaner, low emission transport.

The switch to more sustainable transport is an essential part of achieving the city’s net-zero target. Net-zero is also a key aim of Scotland’s Climate Week, which coincides with the UK’s celebration of World EV Day, postponed from September 9 to September 29 because of the Queen’s death.

Councillor Arthur said: "I am delighted that we are expanding on-street electric vehicle chargers across the Capital in a way that does not leave footpaths cluttered with cables and chargers. These new chargers will provide convenient charging for residents and visitors alike travelling around the city.

“Increasing the provision for greener technologies such as electric cars is a vital step in our wider plan for decarbonising transport in Edinburgh and for reaching our goal to become a net-zero carbon city by 2030. Of course, choosing to walk, cycle or use public transport is the best travel decision people can make if they want to help us in our net-zero ambition.”

Mr Matheson said he was pleased to welcome the new EV charge points across Edinburgh to the ChargePlace Scotland network.

“Phasing out the need for new petrol and diesel cars and vans by 2030, to help respond to the climate emergency, can only be achieved if drivers have the range confidence that comes from readily available charging infrastructure. These latest charge points help provide that confidence to people who require EV charging in the Capital.

“Our previous funding approaches have helped us deliver the most public electric vehicle charging points outside of London, and the most rapid charge points anywhere in the UK.

“We now want to see greater private sector investment and involvement in line with our draft vision for Scotland’s public EV charging network – delivering more infrastructure faster and in way that is more accessible than ever before.”

How much do the EV chargers cost to use?

Charges and maximum stay periods depend on the type of charger – standard, fast or rapid.

- Standard 7kW charger – £0.25 per kWh – maximum stay 12 hours

- Fast 22kW charger – £0.30 per kWh – maximum stay 3 hours

- Rapid 50kW charger – £0.35 per kWh – maximum stay 30 minutes

There is a minimum charge of £1 for all types of chargers. And an over-stay penalty of £30 and no return within four hours applies in all cases.