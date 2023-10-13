Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Motorists in Edinburgh could soon face traffic lights which switch to red if they don't stick to the speed limit.

The idea is that drivers would slow down because they knew that exceeding the speed limit would only mean they were delayed at the next lights. The system already operates in some other European countries, including Spain and the Netherlands, as well as some american cities. And Transport Scotland has a trial operating on the A75 near Dumfries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now Edinburgh’s transport and environment committee has asked for a report on the feasibility and cost of trialling the technology in a bid to reduce traffic speeds in the Capital. The idea was proposed by Lib Dem Forth councillor Sanne Dijkstra-Downie, who said London and Swindon had also run trials of the speed-sensitive traffic signals which turn red when a speeding car approaches, or alternatively are red by default and only change to green when approaching drivers observe the speed limit.

The scheme would mean motorists approaching at more than the speed limit would get a red light.

She said: “What that means is that drivers learn that on a certain route, if they adhere to the speed limit they're going to get a clear run. Of course you would make sure there is always a safe distance to stop when the light does change. This technology is already in use in a number of countries.

“This is not about annoying or frustrating motorists, this is rewarding good driver behaviour – and dedicated signs can help make drivers aware. Speed limits are there for a reason – they are there to keep everyone safe, but they can only work when the limits are adhered to. This is about making our roads safe for everyone.”