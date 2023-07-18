Train services between Edinburgh and Glasgow and Edinburgh and Dunblane were cancelled this morning due to an electrical fault on the line, with replacement bus services quickly rolled out by Scotrail and alternative routes suggested.

Hundreds of commuters were affected heading to work today due to an electrical fault at Polmont, with engineers working hard to repair the problem. The 7.30am train from Glasgow Queen Street to Edinburgh was the first service to run following the fault. However, due to units and crew being out of position some ongoing disruption is still expected today.

Travelers were offered alternative routes of Glasgow Central to Edinburgh via Shotts and Glasgow Queen Street LL to Edinburgh via Bathgate. While bus services were provided at railway stations Edinburgh Park, Stirling and Queen Street in Glasgow.

Earlier this morning, a failure of the electrical supply in the Polmont area meant that services between Edinburgh & Queen St and Edinburgh and Dunblane were unable to run. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

A spokesman for Scotrail said: “There was a fault with the electrical supply system at Polmont earlier this morning which affected services between Edinburgh and Glasgow via Falkirk High, and between Edinburgh and Dunblane. Network Rail engineers fixed the fault at around 7am, though some services were subject to delays and alterations beyond this time as trains and train crew were out of position.”