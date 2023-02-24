Edinburgh traffic: A1 partially blocked after collision near A199 Sir Harry Lauder Road in Portobello
Traffic is queuing on the A1 near Portobello following a crash.
One lane is currently blocked on the busy Edinburgh road.
The collision took place on the A1 Milton Link Northbound at the A199 Sir Harry Lauder Road near Portobello, at around 7.45am on Friday, February 24. Lane one, which is the left hand turning lane onto Milton Road, is blocked. Traffic is queuing in the area.
Police Scotland has been approached for comment. More to follow.