Two people have been rushed to hospital after a crash on the A90 Cramond Bridge in Edinburgh. Emergency services raced to the collision involving a red Ford Focus and a blue Fiat Panda at around 2.55 pm on Monday, February 20.

The driver of the Fiat, a 78-year-old man, and his passenger, a 71-year-old woman, were taken to hospital by ambulance, police said. The 55-year-old male driver of the Ford was not injured, according to police. The road was closed while crash investigations were carried out and fully reopened at around 7pm.

In a statement online, Police said: “We are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened to get in touch. Anyone with relevant dash cam footage is also asked to contact us. If you have any information call 101 quoting reference 2037 of 20 February, 2023.”