Edinburgh traffic: Collision on A90 near Drum Brae North affecting traffic in both directions
Traffic is slow on the A90 in Edinburgh following a rush-hour collision near Drumbrae.
By Anna Bryan
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
According to Edinburgh Travel News, the crash occurred on the A90, Queensferry Road, near Drum Brae North this morning.
The collision is affecting traffic on both sides of the road. Outbound traffic is running slow from Clermiston Road North, while citybound traffic is slowing from Burnshot.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland confirmed that officers were not called to the crash.