Edinburgh traffic: Heavy traffic on A720 and M8 after collision at Hermiston Gait
Drivers are facing delays after a crash on a busy Edinburgh road.
By Anna Bryan
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
5th Dec 2022, 5:58pm
The collision took place on the Hermiston Gait Roundabout, at the junction of the A720 and the M8, shortly after 5pm today. All lanes have now been cleared, but traffic is still heavy in the area.
Drivers are currently facing delays of around eight minutes, between Junction 2 of the M8 Eastbound and Junction 1 of the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass.
Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.