Edinburgh traffic: Lane blocked on Bypass due to accident near Calder

A lane is blocked on the A720 Edinburgh City Bypass Eastbound due to an accident near Calder.

The crash was reported at around 9.45am at the A71 Calder Road (Calder Junction), near to the M8 off-slip.

Traffic is queuing back to Hermiston Gait and lane is two of two is blocked with police on the scene.

There also knock-on delays of nine minutes between the Gogar Roundabout and Hermiston Gait.

On the M8 Eastbound, an earlier three-car crash at Junction 2 (M9 Interchange) caused major delays to motorists travelling into Edinburgh.

Lane two of two was blocked until around 10am and all lanes have now reopened.

