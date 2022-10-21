The crash took place on the M8 near Junction 5, Shotts, shortly before 7am on Friday. Police are currently in attendance at the scene.

The driver and only occupant of the van was not injured in the collision.

The Westbound carriageway of the M8 was closed for a short amount of time. Lane two has re-opened but lane one remains shut. Traffic is heavy in the area, so motorists should expect delays.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "Around 6.50 am on Friday, 21 October 2022, police were called to road crash where a van had overturned on the westbound carriageway of the M8 between Junctions 5 & 6. The driver and single occupant of the van was not injured. The carriageway is open. Police remain at the scene. No further details at this time."

