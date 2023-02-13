Drivers may face difficulty getting around the Capital this week, as several streets will be affected by roadworks. There are also many closures planned, which will likely cause disruption and traffic. Here are all the roadworks and closures planned for Edinburgh roads this week.

Tarvit Street

Starting on February 14, Tarvit Street will shut between Home Street and Drumdryan Street for the redevelopment of King’s Theatre. The closure is estimated to last for two years, until February 2025. Drumdryan Street will be running northbound only. This section of the National Cycle Route 75 will close, with cyclists being diverted via Valleyfield Street.

These are all the roadworks starting in Edinburgh this week (February 13).

Clovenstone Gardens

From February 13, Clovenstone Gardens will close between Clovenstone Road and the east side of Clovenstone House, while water mains are installed at a development site. This closure will be in place until April. Two-way temporary traffic lights will be in place on Clovenstone Road and Clovenstone Gardens.

Craigmillar Castle Avenue

From February 13 to 17, Craigmillar Castle Avenue will close between Greendykes Road and Craigmillar Castle Loan, due to crane operations.

Campbell Road

This road will close all day on February 14, to allow a telecoms company to replace a telegraph pole.

Abercorn Road

Abercorn Road will shut at Willowbrae Road on February 14, while Openreach carries out manhole repairs.

Hillhouse Road/Queensferry Road

The Westbound inside lane will be closed at the Quality Street junction, while the slip road to Craigcrook Road will also shut. This closure will be in place from February 13 to 17, as Scottish Power arrange new supply to a telecoms mast.

Pilton Place/Royston Mains Gardens

From February 13 to 17, Pilton Place and Royston Mains Gardens will be closed at Boswall Parkway. This closure will allow the City of Edinburgh Council to carry out carriageway repairs. There will also be two-way temporary traffic lights on Boswall Parkway.

West Approach Road

There will be off-peak temporary traffic lights on a stretch of West Approach Road between Roseburn Street and Dundee Street for around three weeks, starting on February 13. After the preparatory work is completed, there will be a full road closure, which is expected to last for four weeks.

Gorgie Road

Off-peak two-way temporary traffic lights will be operating on Gorgie Road at Coxfield from February 13 to 14. This closure will allow Openreach to clear blocked cable ducts on the road.

Grange Road

Four-way temporary traffic lights will be in place on Grange Road at Causewayside for approximately five days, starting on February 13, to allow for sewer repairs.

Dundee Street

From February 13 to 17, there will be temporary traffic lights on Dundee Street at Murdoch Terrace, as BT Morrison install cable and ducting.

Manor Place

There will be off-peak two-way temporary traffic lights on Manor Way between Chester Street and Rothesay Place from February 13 to 15.

Inglis Green Road