Police said the crash on the A720, near to Hermiston Gait and junction one of the M8, involved two cars at around 1.15pm. An ambulance was called, but no information was available on any injuries suffered by anyone in the vehicles.

Traffic Scotland said one westbound lane was closed between Calder and Hermiston Gait as a result of the collision, with traffic slow on approach.

At 1.40pm it reported westbound delays from Dreghorn of around 15 minutes and eastbound queues from Hermiston Gait. Shortly before 3pm it said the accident had been cleared.