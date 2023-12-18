Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers in Edinburgh are facing diversions and long delays after police were called to a serious crash on the M8.

Emergency services are on the scene of the rush hour crash near Junction 1 at Hermiston Gait, which happened shortly after 9am. The road was partially blocked between Junction 1 and Junction 2 following the crash but has now been closed to Westbound traffic. Traffic Scotland has warned drivers to expect delays and advised drivers to use an alternate route. The AA is reporting that heavy traffic from Hermiston Gait trailing back as far as Ratho.

Traffic Scotland said: “The M8 Westbound is now closed at J1 due to a serious collision. Police and other emergency services are on the scene. The carriageway is expected to be closed for some time.”