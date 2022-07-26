Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision took place on the Newbridge Roundabout at around 11.35am this morning (Tuesday, July 26).

After the crash, Traffic Scotland urged drivers in the area to “take care on approach”.

The road has now been cleared and all lanes are running well.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are currently in attendance a crash involving two vehicles at Newbridge roundabout which happened at around 11.35am.”