Edinburgh traffic: Police raced to collision on Newbridge Roundabout near Edinburgh Airport

Police rushed to a crash on a roundabout near Edinburgh Airport on Monday morning.

By Anna Bryan
Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 12:24 pm

The collision took place on the Newbridge Roundabout at around 11.35am this morning (Tuesday, July 26).

After the crash, Traffic Scotland urged drivers in the area to “take care on approach”.

The road has now been cleared and all lanes are running well.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are currently in attendance a crash involving two vehicles at Newbridge roundabout which happened at around 11.35am.”

