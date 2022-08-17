Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The eastbound carriageway of the M8 will be closed to motorists between Junction 3A and Junction 3 from 8.30pm until 6am for six nights, starting on Tuesday, August 30.

However, the stretch of road will not be shut on the weekend.

During the closure, a signed diversion route will be in place for eastbound traffic, via the A779, A89 and A899. This route will add an estimated seven minutes and 5.5 miles to affected journeys.

Due to the depth of construction, lane restrictions will remain in place during the day to allow for adequate material cooling time, however the hard shoulder will be used to ensure two lanes are always in operation.

Emergency vehicles will be allowed access at all times.

The closure will allow BEAR Scotland to carry out resurfacing improvements, to renew around 1.1 kilometres of the trunk road.

The road maintenance firm has consulted with all relevant stakeholders ahead of the works to make them aware of the traffic management arrangements.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “These surfacing improvements will improve safety and ride quality for motorists using this section of the M8.

“Carriageway closures are essential for safety, however we’ve planned the works to take place overnight to minimise disruption and will do all we can to complete the project as quickly as possible.