Edinburgh traffic: Two car collision on the A702 between Hillend and Penicuik
Police respond to early morning incident
Police officers responded to a two car collision on the A702 between Hillend and Penicuik this morning.
The incident happened at 6.25am this morning on the busy road with commuters heading in and out of Edinburgh just before the city bypass. There were no reported injuries in the incident.
Traffic Scotland reported at 7.30am this morning that the A702 remains partially blocked in both directions following the collision. Stating: “Police are now on scene and there's some slow moving traffic on approach.”
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a crash involving two cars on the A702 between Hillend and Penicuik around 6.25am on Tuesday, 17 January. There were no reported injuries and recovery was arranged for the vehicles.”