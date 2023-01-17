Police officers responded to a two car collision on the A702 between Hillend and Penicuik this morning.

The incident happened at 6.25am this morning on the busy road with commuters heading in and out of Edinburgh just before the city bypass. There were no reported injuries in the incident.

Traffic Scotland reported at 7.30am this morning that the A702 remains partially blocked in both directions following the collision. Stating: “Police are now on scene and there's some slow moving traffic on approach.”

