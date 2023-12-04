Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new timetable for rail services across Scotland will come into force from Sunday, December 10 – and ScotRail is advising passengers to check their journeys in advance for any changes.

Various lines throughout the country are seeing extra trains or additional stops to improve the service. And the changes come as the train operator continues with its six-month trial of off-peak, all-day fares, which started in October and is designed to encourage more travellers to switch from road to rail.

Change affecting services to and from Edinburgh include 18 additional limited-stop services which will be introduced on the route between Glasgow and Edinburgh via Shotts each day, Monday to Saturday. This will allow customers at Livingston South, West Calder, and Shotts to make fast journeys and have more convenient connections to both Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Additional stops are being added to services between Edinburgh Waverley and Aberdeen, creating new direct journey opportunities between communities in Angus and Aberdeenshire. And customers in East Lothian will benefit from ScotRail’s Dunbar to Edinburgh services calling additionally at Wallyford to access the mobility hub there, as well as East Linton when the new station opens.

ScotRail advised customers to check their journey via the ScotRail website, mobile app, and through social media channels since train times may have changed. David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, said: "Our December timetable change represents another step in our ongoing commitment to deliver the best service we can, and encourage more people to choose rail travel instead of using the car, particularly during our off-peak all day fares trial.

“From the introduction of electric trains to increased frequency on key routes and enhanced service reliability, we are dedicated to making Scotland’s Railway more accessible and efficient. There is a lot of ongoing investment in our network with decarbonisation continuing, and improvements across the network. This new timetable is an important part of that. We’re asking all of our customers to make sure they check their journeys before they try to travel as train times may have changed.”